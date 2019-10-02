BSP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati lauded the Supreme Court's review judgment on the SC/ST Act that was diluted in 2018. The top court in its latest judgment exempted preliminary inquiry and arrest sanction clause against the accused.

BSP chief Mayawati has responded to the Supreme Court’s yesterday order on SC/ST Act in which it revived its March 2018 judgment that diluted certain provisions of the Act. Hailing the decision of the top court, the former UP chief minister said the Supreme Court exposed the pretence of BJP and Congress and their ‘so-called’ love for Dalit.

Mayawati asserted that the top court rightly pointed out at the atrocities and suppression experienced by the SC/ST people adding that it was important to raise awareness of the issues and problems faced by Dalits in India.

Slamming the BJP and Congress further, Mayawati asserted that the NITI Aayog in its latest survey ranked Uttar Pradesh lowest and asked the national parties why they failed to educate the state given the two parties ruled it for the longest time.

1. गाँधीजी की 150वीं जयन्ती पर यूपी विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाकर उनके कार्यों का व्याख्यान करना नहीं बल्कि इसकी आड़ में बीजेपी द्वारा अपनी सरकार की विफलताओं पर पर्दा डालना असली मकसद है। इसीलिए बीएसपी ने अपने विधायकों को बाढ़ पीड़ितों की सहायता के असली जनहित के काम में लगाया है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 2, 2019

The Supreme Court on Tuesday revived its March 2018 order on the SC/ST act that had mandated sanction to arrest and preliminary investigation before an FIR was lodged against the accused.

Dismissing its previous order, the two-judge bench comprising Justices AK Goyal and UU Lalit asserted that the SC/ST community is subjected to discrimination adding that the marginalized communities have suffered the most. The bench said it could not put them at a disadvantageous position and subvert the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

2. केन्द्र व उत्तर प्रदेश सहित देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में सर्वाधिक समय तक सत्ता में रहने के बावजूद जब कांग्रेस पार्टी गांँधीजी का सपना थोड़ा भी साकार नहीं कर पाई तो अब सत्ता से बाहर रहकर ’पदयात्रा’ करने से क्या होगा? यही स्थिति बीजेपी की भी देखने को मिल रही है। जनता सावधान रहे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 2, 2019

Calling the 2018 order non-compliance of the Constitution, the bench said the underprivileged communities still struggle to mark their presence in the society which is most of the time discriminatory against them.

The review petition against the 2018 order was filed by the Centre after the Dalit community protested against the decision and lashed out at the BJP-led government for jeopardizing the constitutional protection of the SC/ST community. The BJP, in its petition, told the court that its decision was discriminatory in nature.

The 2018 judgment was observed on claims that the SC/ST Act was being misused by vested interests who exploited it for political and personal reasons.

