Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Monday said that the party’s alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) is in a national interest. The close ties with the SP are not for any selfish motive but will stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to come to power at the Centre in 2019 Assembly Elections. In a closed-door party meeting, Mayawati met the party’s coordinators to share the blueprint of strategies that the party will follow in the upcoming parliamentary elections, barely a year away. She said the party will be able to fulfil the dream of a “welfare government” if those, who are poor, neglected and oppressed will come together to use their vote to grab the master-key of power.

BSP chief further added the BSP-SP alliance is being welcomed all over the country and the party workers would not fall prey to BJP’s design. “Since the BJP is now finding this (tie-up) taking shape, their leaders are issuing unfounded statements against the BSP-SP relationship,” Mayawati said. She asked all the non-BJP parties to come together to raise the problems of common people, who have been suffered because of the “wrong policies of the BJP-led central and state government”. During the party meeting, Mayawati underlined the need for an alliance and asked the party coordinators to strengthen the social alliance between the vote banks of the two parties.

While hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP supremo said that after being worried over the SP and BSP alliance, PM Modi is using Dr. BR Ambedkar’s name for political gains. “In the past four and a half years of their government, the BJP has been continuously indulging in theatrics on issues related to Dalits and backward who have been attacked like never before. Any more drama on this issue will not get any political mileage for the BJP,” she said. She alleged that BJP and the RSS ideology is against the Constitution, caste, and community and the dream of a country under the principle of equality could never be a reality under the BJP’s governance. “The BJP and the RSS have a narrow mindset and believe in the politics of communalism and casteism which is not embedded in the Constitution,” she added.

