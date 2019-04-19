Ever since the announcement of alliance, the former arch-rivals, SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP's Mayawati have come together for the first time, shared the dais as they speak for each other at a rally in Mainpuri

The alliance between SP and BSP shocked many as it was not just the coming together of parties but two leaders who have always locked horns against each other following differences in 1995, that only widened thereafter. Ever since the announcement of the alliance, the former arch-rivals Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati have come together for the first time, shared the stage as they speak for each other at a rally in Mainpuri. Mayawati, who never lost an opportunity to attack the Mulayam Singh Yadav after the 1995 infamous guest house incident shared the dais with him after a gap of 24 years.

Mayawati, praising Mulayam said the former UP chief minister has always unified the people of the state and was a genuine person, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that it was only in the interest of the party and country that BSP decided to stitch an alliance with SP for the general elections. She added that the situation was such that a Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) was necessary. SP chief and Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav was also present at the rally.

Mayawati in Mainpuri: Isme koi sandeh nahi hai ki inhone (Mulayam) SP ke banner ke tale UP mein sabhi samaj ke logon ko apni party mein joda hai. Ye PM Modi ki tarah nakli veh farzi pichde varg ke nahi hain, Mulayam ji asli hain. janam-jaat pichde varg ke hain. pic.twitter.com/6bv3DDesdY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2019

Urging to vote for SP-BSP alliance, Mayawati said people should vote to defeat both Congress and BJP. Praising Mulayam, Mayawati said she was hopeful that the former SP chief will win from Mainpuri. Mulayam will ensure the upliftment of backward classes, said Mayawati at the joint rally on Thursday. Attacking PM Modi-led BJP, she said their claims for the poor and backward were all lies.

