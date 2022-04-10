Mayawati slammed Rahul Gandhi for saying BSP chief "did not reply" to the party's offer of an alliance in Uttar Pradesh during the UP Assembly elections

Former UP CM and the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mayawati, the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, a day after Gandhi said the BSP chief “did not reply” to the party’s offer of an alliance in Uttar Pradesh during the Assembly elections.

While denying the allegation of former Congress President, Mayawati said, “Before making such remarks, the Congress must ponder a hundred times. They have been unable to defeat the BJP, but they continue to take potshots. Congress has done nothing, both when it was in power and when it was not “.

This political controversy started after Rahul Gandhi made a statement against BSP chief in an event on Saturday, “We sought Mayawati and offered her the office of chief minister, but she did not reply to the suggestions.”

He further alleged that “Because of “the CBI, the ED, and Pegasus,” Mayawati handed the ruling BJP a free ride in the state.”