Continuing her attack on the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and the Congress, Mayawati said that both the parties are actually the two sides of the same coin. She added that be it Gareebi Hatao, black money, Achche Din or any promise, both the BJP and the Congress have drastically failed to fulfill their promises.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday laughed off Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s pre-poll promise of implementing Minimum Income Guarantee across the country. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister likened Rahul Gandhi’s promise to Gareebi Hatao campaign which was launched during the regime of Indira Gandhi. Mayawati also said that Rahul Gandhi’s “false promises” are just like the ones that Narendra Modi made during 2014 General elections campaign. She cited PM Modi’s famous assurance of Rs 15 lakh that he gave to the people before the last Lok Sabha elections.

BSP Chief Mayawati on Rahul Gandhi's announcement on #MinimumIncomeGuarentee: Is this promise also a fake one like 'Gareebi hatao' & current government's promises on black money, 15 lakh & achhe din? Both Congress & BJP have failed, & proved to be two sides of the same coin. pic.twitter.com/396HOuosrW — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he will implement a minimum income guarantee for the poor, if Congress wins the upcoming general elections. At a farmers’ rally in Raipur yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress has decided to take a remarkable decision that if they will be elected to power in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the government led by Congress is going to give a minimum income guarantee to all the poor in the country.

The promise made by Rahul Gandhi has a resemblance to the social security system in the United States. The Congress declaration comes as the government is considering a new scheme that would see cash transfer to farmers rather than subsidies as a monthly income to support them.

Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) contested the state Assembly elections in a coalition but suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav-led SP broke the alliance with the Congress after the defeat and the party has now tied hands with Mayawati’s BSP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

