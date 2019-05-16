The Election Commission on Wednesday ended the poll campaign in West Bengal prematurely following the Kolkata roadshow violence at BJP President Amit Shah’s rally that resulted in a clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers. EC’s move was criticised by the TMC as it called the move preferential treatment given the ban would be effective from 10 pm today, prior to which the BJP will hold two rallies in the day.
Rallying support to TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has termed the EC move a planned targeting. She said the ban will be applicable from 10 pm on Thursday and not before, which will certainly be playing in BJP’ favour as the party has two rallies in the state to be convened by PM Modi.
Speaking at the press conference, Mayawati called the EC ban a planned move and said it was clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were targeting Mamata Banerjee and her party. She also asked the polling body why the ban was not applicable from Thursday morning itself, instead of night. The EC has ordered to end the campaigning in nine seats at 10 pm today i.e. Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline.
In an unprecedented move, the EC yesterday invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to conclude the last phase election campaign in West Bengal following a clash between BJP and TMC on Tuesday.