Mayawati slamming the Election Commission in a press conference said it was planned targeting against Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) given the Election Commission's ban would be applicable effective from 10 pm Thursday and not from morning itself. The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold two rallies in West Bengal today i.e. Thursday which is in contradiction with EC's ban that's effective from 10 pm today.

Mayawati: Election Commission has banned campaigning in West Bengal, but from 10 pm today just because PM has two rallies in the day. If they had to ban then why not from today morning? This is unfair and EC is acting under pressure pic.twitter.com/s7v0xpvAkO — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

In an unprecedented move, the EC yesterday invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to conclude the last phase election campaign in West Bengal following a clash between BJP and TMC on Tuesday.

