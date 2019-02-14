BSP chief Mayawati drops Sushri from her Twitter handle: The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has amassed 87.2 thousand followers since she joined the micro-blogging platform on January 22, 2019.

BSP chief Mayawati drops Sushri from her Twitter handle: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati dropped ‘Sushri’ from her user name on Twitter on Wednesday after she came under attack from social media users for using the title on the micro-blogging platform, reports said. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said: My twitter account opened as @SushriMayawati but now it is @Mayawati. Thanks & regards. Mayawati’s official Twitter handle was @SushriMayawati.

The BSP chief had joined Twitter on January 22, 2019, but her party officially declared it on February 6 in a press statement after she got an official bluetick verification. Since then, she has been sharing press releases on the micro-blogging platform on a regular basis. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has amassed 87.2 thousand followers.

On February 12, Mayawati had criticised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government on her official Twitter handle for stopping Samajwadi Party chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at Lucknow airport in order to prevent him from attending a programme in Allahabad.



The Press release issued by Bahujan Samaj Party dated 6th February 2019. (Photo: ANI)

Both the BSP and SP finalised their alliance and the seat sharing for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In this regard, the two leaders also decided to contest 71 of the 80 parliamentary seats and not field candidates in the Congress pocket boroughs Amethi and Raebareli. Though Mayawati was opposed to the inclusion of the Congress in the alliance, she maintained stoic silence after Akhilesh Yadav announced that the Congress is also a party to the alliance, recently.

BSP chief Mayawati has spent four separate terms as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More