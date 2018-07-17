Mayawati, in Lucknow, said that the statements made by Jai Prakash Singh were his personal opinion and had nothing to do with the party. He added that Singh has been removed from BSP with immediate effect.

Mayawati said that be it Uttar Pradesh or some other state, party members must not talk anything about the alliance and must leave it to the high command

The bond between Mayawati and Sonia Gandhi which was seen during HD Kumaraswamy’s oath-taking ceremony seems to be going strong as BSP chief on Tuesday sacked his vice-president and party’s national co-ordinator Jai Prakash Singh. The following development came in after Jai Prakash had termed Congress president Rahul Gandhi unfit for the post of Prime Minister. Addressing media on Jai Prakash’s remark, BSP supremo said that his comments were against the party ideology. During the briefing, she further warned the party workers on speaking about the possible alliance for upcoming elections.

Commenting on the alliance, Mayawati said that be it Uttar Pradesh or some other state, party members must not talk anything about the alliance and must leave it to the high command.

The matter was highlighted after BSP vice-president after Jai Prakash Singh said that Rahul Gandhi is not the right person for the post of Prime Minister. He further added that there would have been some hope for him if he had learnt something from his father but the foreign blood of his mother Sonia Gandhi flows through his veins. He added that because of the foreign blood that is present in his veins, he was sure that he can never be a successful politician.

Reports suggest that Congress and BSP are currently in talks for a possible alliance for the upcoming assembly polls which will be held in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. However, an official notification is yet to be issued by the high command of the party.

