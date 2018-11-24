Mayawati says Bhim Army, Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 spreading canards regarding her PM candidature: The BSP supremo said that on the pretext of strengthening the BSP and Mayawati, these organisations are asking people to attend their events and playing with people's sentiments and collecting funds to fulfil their personal needs. The BSP supremo also said that these organisations do this not only for their and Opposition's selfish needs but also provoke our innocent people against people of the upper caste and spread hatred.

Mayawati says Bhim Army, Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 spreading canards regarding her PM candidature: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Saturday distanced herself from the Bhim Army and Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019 and said that these two organisations are spreading canards on her candidature for the PM post. The BSP chief alleged that these organisations are playing into the hands of the Opposition from behind the curtain and telling innocent people of her party in Dalit colonies that they’ll make Behenji the next prime minister of the country after the Lok Sabha elections are concluded in 2019.

BSP has come to know that orgs like Bhim Army&Bahujan Youth for Mission 2019-Next PM Bahan ji are playing in hands of our opposition from behind curtain. Those running these anti-BSP orgs are telling innocent people of our party in Dalit colonies they'll make Behenji PM: Mayawati pic.twitter.com/Mu1BoH5pFM — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018

Earlier, Mayawati had made it clear that she would prefer to sit in the Opposition rather than aligning with the Congress party or the BJP. The BSP chief said both parties were like snakes, one was “Saanpnath” while the other one was “Naagnath” while Congress leader P L Punia said the alliance between Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is an effort to help the BJP. Jogi will contest from Marwahi, which has sent him to the Assembly twice.

