After Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat in UP bypolls, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati says that the PM Narendra Modi-led party may call for early Lok Sabha elections. The bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur were held after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Maurya vacated their seats.

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced defeat in the Uttar Pradesh bypoll which were held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur districts, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said that BJP might call for an early General Assembly (Lok Sabha) elections. The bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur were held after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Maurya vacated their seats. The BJP which was confident of winning the bypolls in both UP and Bihar was amazed by results which according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were unexpected.

Further speaking after BJP’s defeat in the UP bypolls, the former UP chief minister Mayawati while hitting out at the BJP led government at the centre accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime of ‘dictatorship’ and even compared to the emergency time during Congress party rule saying the current government has surpassed even that time. Making sure that BJP doesn’t claim victory in the UP bypolls, Mayawati’s BSP supporting the Samajwadi Party candidate in the by-elections have yielded successful results.

Also Read: Apologise as my allegations are unfounded: Arvind Kejriwal to Bikram Majithia

Following by-election results on March 14 (Wednesday), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference thanking the people of Gorakhpur and Phulpur and even thanked Mayawati. The former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav later on Wednesday night went to meet Mayawati at her residence. The meeting lasted for more around 40 minutes. However, Mayawati, at the time of announcing that her party will support SP candidate in UP bypolls clarified that this should not be taken as an alliance for the 2019 General Elections. On the other side, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while accepting peoples’ mandate in a press conference said that they will introspect while mentioning the result was unexpected.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Our victory would have been bigger had there been no EVM tampering, says Akhilesh Yadav

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi, writes ‘Saheb should explain why was SSC scam covered up’ on Twitter

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App