Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati quashed the rumours surrounding BSP’s alliance and claimed that her party will enter into an alliance only if they get a respectable share of seats, otherwise, BSP will contest alone. During the address, Mayawati attacked BJP over Rafale deal and stated that the BJP did a scam. Talking to media, Mayawati said that since the Supreme Court had asked her to vacate her bungalow located at 13A Mall Avenue, she was in Delhi. BSP chief further slammed the ruling BJP and said that the BJP governments are trying to hide their failures from getting the people’s attention by ‘diversionary tactic’.

Hitting out at BJP, Mayawati said they were unable in fulfilling the election promises and are now trying to use Atal ji’s name for political gains.

We will agree to alliance anywhere & in any election only when we get a respectable share of seats, otherwise BSP will contest alone: Former UP CM Mayawati pic.twitter.com/iiFuuvde6h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2018

Talking to media on Sunda afternoon, Mayawati said that she has no relation with Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar. the following remark comes after Bhim Army chief had referred her as ‘bua ji’. Mayawati said that she is related to only the common man, Dalits and people from the backward castes.

I have no relation with such people. I am only related to the common man, dalits, adivasis & people from backward castes: Former UP CM Mayawati on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar referring to her as 'Buaji' (Aunt) pic.twitter.com/nWF5hVjUN5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2018

Mayawati said that BSP will agree to alliance anywhere and in an election only if they are offered a respectable share of seats, else she will contest alone.

BJP Governments in states and in the Centre are trying to hide their failures by diversionary tactics. They have not fulfilled their election promises. They are trying to use Atal ji's death for political gains: Mayawati pic.twitter.com/Y7NBSseR4o — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2018

Talking about the rise in fuel prices, BSP chief Mayawati said that BSP considers both BJP and Congress responsible for rising in fuel price.

