Mayawati says BSP will support Congress to form government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan: Terming the alliance between the BSP and Ajit Jogi's Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) a 'B-team of the ruling BJP', the Congress in Chhattisgarh had criticised Mayawati for allying with Ajit Jogi.

Mayawati says BSP will support Congress to form government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday clarified that her party will extend its support to the Congress party to form government in Madhya Pradesh where the Congress lacks an absolute majority. Mayawati also announced the BSP will support the Rahul Gandhi-led party in Rajasthan to keep BJP away from power if a situation arises. Even though the BSP don’t agree with many of Congress’s policies, it has agreed to support them in the two states, she said. Apart from that, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also declared that his party will support Congress in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh.

In Madhya Pradesh, no political party has emerged as a clear winner in the political battle till date. The Congress has made a comeback to power after 15 long years after defeating Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government but lacks an absolute majority to form its own government in the state. According to that latest official data provided by the Election Commission of India, the Congress won 114 seats out of 230, while BJP managed to bag 109 seats. The Madhya Pradesh assembly election, which is billed as the semi-final before next year’s general elections, was a direct fight between the Narendra Modi-led BJP and the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. While Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been at the helm of affairs since 2005, managed to win his seat from the Budhni constituency with a margin of 58,999 votes.

#WATCH: "To keep BJP out of power we have agreed to support Congress in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan, even though we don't agree with many of their policies,"says Mayawati, BSP #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/1gr6RFRZHO — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

Akhilesh Yadav: Samajwadi Party will support Congress in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh (file pic) #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/mOyjHwwfpd — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

Addressing reporters, the BSP chief said the recently concluded assembly election results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies and as a result, they chose Congress due to lack of other major alternatives. During their tenure, neither the Congress nor the BJP did nothing for the development of the backward community. While the Congress relied on vote bank politics and ignored the plight of the Dalits, the BJP mixed politics with caste.

Mayawati also blamed the Congress for the rise of the BJP. She said if the party hadn’t helped them, the BJP wouldn’t have come to power. Congress ignored the backwards and they were forced to support the BJP as there wasn’t any alternative for them.

Mayawati, BSP: Results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti ppl policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternatives #AssemblyElections2018 https://t.co/RUVG3hfYPe — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More