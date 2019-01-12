Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday formalised an alliance between the two parties for 2019 polls through a joint press conference in Lucknow. The alliance will give PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah sleepless nights, Mayawati said in a veiled warning to the ruling party.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday formalised an alliance between the two parties for 2019 polls through a joint press conference in Lucknow. BSP chief Mayawati said SP and BSP have decided to contest upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls together. The alliance will lead to a new political revolution in the country, the Dalit powerhouse said. Attacking both Congress and BJP, Mayawati said there was no difference between the policies of both parties.

BSP Chief Mayawati: Ye Pradhanmantri Modi ji ki or BJP ke national president Amit Shah, in dono Guru-chele ki neend udane wali press conference hai. pic.twitter.com/0r9VPL4bYW — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2019

She further said both parties were involved in corruption in defence deals, in an apparent reference to AgustaWestland and Rafale deals. The Congress-led by Indira Gandhi declared an emergency in 1975 while today under the BJP regime there is an undeclared emergency in the country, the BSP chief. The alliance will give PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah sleepless nights, Mayawati said in a veiled warning to the ruling party.

The BJP was trying to weaken the SP-BSP alliance with raids on Akhilesh Yadav in the illegal sand mining case, she said. Explaining why they have decided to not include Congress in the alliance, Mayawati said both BSP and SP have experienced in the past that Congress’ vote was not transferrable.

While confirming reports, Mayawati said SP-BSP will contest on an equal number of seats, 38 each. She further said the alliance will not field its candidates on Amethi and Rae Bareli, the traditional seats of Gandhi family. It was necessary for both parties to come together to defeat the arrogance of the BJP, Mayawati said.

