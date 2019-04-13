Mayawati slams Yogi Adityanath, says SP-BSP trust both Ali and Bajrangbali; seeks apology from the British over Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Mayawati said that when people are happily remembering the ideals of Shri Ram, it is unfortunate that an attempt is being made to create confrontation and hatred between Bajrangbali and Ali for narrow political gains.

Mayawati slams Yogi Adityanath, says SP-BSP trust both Ali and Bajrangbali; seeks apology from the British over Jallianwala Bagh massacre: With the second phase of Lok Sabha polls five days away, the political parties are leaving no stone unturned to attack or counter-attack rivals by invoking various things including religious figures. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if Congress and SP-BSP trust Ali, the BJP has faith in Bajrangbali. Reacting to his remarks, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the SP-BSP alliance trust both Lord Hanuman and Ali.

While wishing people on Ram Navami, Mayawati said that when people are happily remembering the ideals of Shri Ram, it is unfortunate that an attempt is being made to create confrontation and hatred between Bajrangbali and Ali for narrow political gains.

Greetings & good wishes to the people for peaceful & prosperous life on Ram Navami. When people are happily remembering the ideals of Shri Ram, it is unfortunate that an attempt is being made to create confrontation & hatred between Bajrang Bali & Ali for narrow political gain. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 13, 2019

Mayawati also sought an apology from British on the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. She paid homage to martyrs and sympathy to the family members who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The former UP chief minister said that it would have been most gratifying had the Indian government succeeded in extracting an apology from the British for this gruesome massacre

Meanwhile, Aditynath had stoked controversy after comparing ongoing Lok Sabha polls a fight between Ali and Bajrangbali. He was referring to the statement of Mayawati wherein she asked Muslims to vote for the Mahagathbahdhan and not get votes divided by supporting Congress.

The Election Commission served a notice to UP CM over his Ali and Bajrangbali remarks. The poll body said that Adityanath violated the model code of conduct.

