BSP chief Mayawati decides to go solo in Uttar Pradesh by-elections: Mayawati said she was forced to part ways with the SP because the base vote of Samajwadi Party, the 'Yadav' community, didn't support the party in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday rejected media reports on the break-up of the SP-BSP alliance after the UP mahagathbandhan’s poor show in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections and said the political relationship between the two parties will never come to an end as speculated by the media. However, the BSP chief made it clear that her party has decided to fight the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh alone. Mayawati’s statement came a day after, reports said the Bahujan Samaj Party chief is not planning to continue alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, the Dalit leader said in future, the BSP may join hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP) if Akhilesh Yadav succeeds in his political journey…But if he doesn’t succeed, it’ll be good for the BSP to work separately.

Mayawati said they couldn’t ignore the political compulsion to part ways with the Samajwadi Party because the base vote of SP, the ‘Yadav’ community, didn’t support the party in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The mahagathbandhan in UP failed to garner expected seats as strong contenders of the SP were defeated.

However, Mayawati made it clear it’s not a permanent break. The SP-BSP relationship isn’t not only meant for politics and it’ll continue forever, she added.

Heaping praise on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple, Mayawati said ever since the SP-BSP coalition took place, Akhilesh Yadav and his wife have given her a lot of respect. She also decided to forget all their differences in the interest of the nation and gave them respect, the BSP leader said.

Following Mayawati’s press conference, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also spoke on the on SP-BSP coalition to the media. Akhilesh said he will deeply reflect on why the PDP-BJP coalition broke down. The SP chief also made it clear that his party will prepare for the elections and fight on all 11 seats alone.

The warning of SP veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav to his son and party president Akhilesh on the possibility of break up of SP-BSP alliance came true on Tuesday.

Barely 12 days after the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were announced, the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh came to an end.

