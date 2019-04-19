Mulayam thanks Mayawati at Mainpuri rally: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, who never lost an opportunity to attack the Samajwadi Party and Mulayam Singh Yadav about the infamous guest house incident of 1995, shared the dais with the SP patriarch on Friday after a gap of 25 years.

Mulayam thanks Mayawati at Mainpuri rally: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a joint rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Friday. Mayawati, who never lost an opportunity to attack the Samajwadi Party and Mulayam Singh Yadav about the infamous guest house incident of 1995, shared the dais with the SP patriarch on Friday after a gap of 25 years.

Expressing his gratitude to Mayawati, Mulayam Singh said he respects her a lot and whenever the situation required, the BSP chief extended her helping hand to the SP. Mulayam said it is his pleasure that Mayawati arrived in Mainpuri to support the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP (Aaj Mayawati ji ayi hain, unka hum swagat karte hain, aadar karte hain. Mayawati ji ka bahot samman karna hamesha, kyun ki samay jab bhi aya hai to Maywati ji ne hamara sath diya hai. Hume khushi hai ki hamare samarthan ke liye wo ayi hain).

#WATCH Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati at a rally in Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/GxmG0OHyhL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2019

