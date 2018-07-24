Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said that her party will only enter in an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections if her party is offered a respectable number of seats. Meanwhile, the Congress party is mulling out ways to enter an alliance with BSP chief in order to get support from the Dalit community since it is perceived that Dalits give preference to Mayawati's BSP.

Mayawati to Congress: Alliance only if her party is offered respectable number of seats

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that it will only enter into an alliance with the Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections if her party will be offered a respectable number of seats to contest on. The Congress party is mulling out ways to enter an alliance with BSP chief in order to get support from the Dalit community since it is perceived that Dalits give preference to Mayawati’s BSP. However, party chief has now cleared that the party will only enter alliance if they are offered a respectable number of seats.

In the coming months, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be witnessing Assembly Elections. Currently, Modi-led BJP is ruling in all the three states. In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP is ruling over 10 years, therefore, the Congress party, in order to take the advantage of the anti-incumbency if it exists there, is eyeing for an alliance to increase its votes base.

There were reports earlier that the Congress and BSP will enter alliance ahead of the Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, however, BSP chief later said that nothing was decided at that moment.

Meanwhile, for the Congress party, its performance in the upcoming assembly elections will be highly analysed ahead of the 2019 elections. A lot depends on Congress party’s future on how it performs in assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress party is also trying to lead the united opposition front against the PM Modi-led NDA government and vows to defeat the BJP in 2019.

