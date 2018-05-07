Sending shockwave to the BJP, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has confirmed that her party will form an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Dalit leader also said that they will officially make an announcement after deciding on the seat share. Talking more about the decision, Mayawati claimed that BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS are in a state of flux.

Causing ripples across all political parties in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has confirmed that her party will form an alliance with the age-old sworn enemies by burying the hatchet deep in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election. Speaking to NDTV, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the announcement will be made as soon as the 2 parties take a call on seat sharing. “There is time for parliament election… When the election draws near, we will adjust seats and then declare”. The BSP chief was in Karnataka to campaign for the JD(S) for the assembly elections that will be held on May 12.

Speaking to media, Gowda’s son HD Kumaraswamy said, “The election in Karnataka is going to take an unexpected turn and it would provide an opportunity for take-off for the center”.

Notably, the BSP has formed an alliance with HD Gowda’s Janata Dal(Secular) for the Karnataka Assembly elections. Experts believe by such political strategy, Mayawati aka Behenji can again aspire to be India’s Prime Minister with the Dalit card. Also, the workers of the JD(S) are hailing her as the “nucleus” of the non-Congress non-BJP faction for the 2019 election.

Applauding the decision of BSP to support JD(S), Kunwar Danish Ali said, “Among the regional parties, “Behenji is the only leader who is an all-India phenomenon. The Bahujan Samaj Party, under the leadership of Behen Mayawati-ji, is the only party which can unite the forces. So she will be the nucleus for the 2019 election”.

Further boasting about her decision, Mayawati said the united front under her is frightening the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS. “These communal forces, they won’t like it that secular forces get united, organised and move forward”.

If one looks closely, Uttar Pradesh is country’s bellwether state with 80 Lok Sabha seats, the highest among all states. India’s most populous state is also the personal electoral battleground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

