Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief on Monday once again hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that people of the state are expressing their anger towards BJP government from time to time. In upcoming General elections, BJP will be in bad condition. Instead of celebrating one year of Uttar Pradesh government, they should seriously do self-introspection of their failures. This is my advice to them. Just a couple of days ago, Mayawati had said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre may call for early Lok Sabha elections after the party lost in recently concluded UP by-polls.

In a major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the party lost both the seats — Gorakhpur and Phulpur. Speaking on BJP defeat in UP by-elections, Mayawati on Monday said, “the duration of one year of Yogi Adityanath’s government has left a bad mark on the state. That is why they were given a befitting reply in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections.”

Earlier speaking on BJP’s defeat in the UP bypolls, the former UP chief minister Mayawati while hitting out at the BJP led government at the centre accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime of ‘dictatorship’ and even compared to the emergency time during Congress party rule saying the current government has surpassed even that time. Making sure that BJP doesn’t claim victory in the UP bypolls, Mayawati’s BSP supporting the Samajwadi Party candidate in the by-elections have yielded successful results.

