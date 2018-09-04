Lakhs of farmers are scheduled to hold a massive rally named Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally on Wednesday, September 5 against the Centre's failed policies and to demand jobs, remunerative prices for farmers produce, farm loan waiver for poor farmers and agricultural workers.

Farmers across the country affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are gearing up for a massive rally named the Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 5 in Delhi against the failures of the ruling dispensation. Camps have been constructed at the national Capital’s Ramlila Maidan as well as Ghaziabad to provide residence to these farmers. Media reports say they are expected to march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street.

The protesters are coming from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It is being staged to demand employment, remunerative prices for farmers produce, farm loan waiver for poor farmers and agricultural workers, checking forcible land acquisition. All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), an all–India farmers’ organisation had reportedly said that over 4 lakh people are expected to gather at Ramlila Maidan.

S Thirunavukkarasu, the President of All India Agriculture Worker Union has claimed over 10,000 agriculture workers are joining the rally from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The rally comes after Kisan Long March of the AIKS which was held in Mumbai in March this year, it was mainly against the failure of Devendra Fadnavis government. It was only after the massive protest, the state government announced loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crore last year.

One of the farmers, Swaroop, who hails from and is part of the rally said The BJP government in Maharashtra fooled the farmers and he has come to Delhi to raise his voice against the anti-farmer policies of the ruling dispensation.

