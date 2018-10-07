The owner of MDH Masala factory Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Saturday at the age of 99, say reports. The spice king took his last breath in a hospital in New Delhi. Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was the highest paid FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) CEO in India in the year 2017. However, NewsX.Com could not ascertain the veracity of this news.

The spice king Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner of MDH spice group passed away on Saturday late evening, say reports. He was 99-years-old and took his last breath in a hospital in New Delhi. Dharampal Gulati started a spice shop at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh area and later set up the Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH Masala factory) was in 1959 after bought a plot in Kirti Nagar in New Delhi.

However, NewsX.Com could not ascertain the veracity of this news.

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was born in and raised in Sialkot, Pakistan. He dropped out of school when he was in fifth class to assist his father at the shop. He and his father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati had moved to Delhi after the India-Pakistan partition.

As per reports, he was the highest paid FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) CEO in India in the year 2017.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More