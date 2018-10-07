The spice king Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner of MDH spice group passed away on Saturday late evening, say reports. He was 99-years-old and took his last breath in a hospital in New Delhi. Dharampal Gulati started a spice shop at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh area and later set up the Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH Masala factory) was in 1959 after bought a plot in Kirti Nagar in New Delhi.
However, NewsX.Com could not ascertain the veracity of this news.
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was born in and raised in Sialkot, Pakistan. He dropped out of school when he was in fifth class to assist his father at the shop. He and his father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati had moved to Delhi after the India-Pakistan partition.
As per reports, he was the highest paid FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) CEO in India in the year 2017.
Leave a Reply