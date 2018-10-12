Union Minister Maneka Gandhi explained that the committee will look into the legal and institutional framework which is in place for handling complaints of sexual harassment at work and advise the Ministry on how to strengthen these frameworks.

Maneka Gandhi has championed the constitution of the committee to probe the sexual harassment complaints

Ministry of Women and Child Development on Friday said that it will be setting up a committee to examine all issues emanating from the ongoing #MeTooIndia movement. The committee will comprise of senior judicial and legal persons as members. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi stressed that she believes in the pain and trauma behind every single complaint which is being filed by victims of sexual exploitation. “Cases of sexual harassment at work must be dealt with a policy of zero tolerance,” added the BJP leader.

While speaking to media, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi explained that the committee will look into the legal and institutional framework which is in place for handling complaints of sexual harassment at work and advise the Ministry on how to strengthen these frameworks.

#WATCH: Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi explains about the committee which will be set up to examine all issues emanating from the #MeTooIndia movement. pic.twitter.com/Uo9qEl1wIb — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018

“I urge working women across all sectors to come out fearlessly and report cases of any form of sexual harassment and we shall ensure all possible assistance,” said Maneka Gandhi in the public statement.

The ministry issued a public statement on its official Twitter handle where it asserted its stance of zero tolerance towards sexual harassment of women at workplaces. It further read that investigations into the complaints should be carried out swiftly in a free and fair manner.

According to the statement, complaints can be given to the Internal Complaints Committee or submitted at the dedicated portal of “She-Box”. The complainants can also mail the ministry or tweet to them with #HelpMeWCD.

A roaring debate has ensued on social media after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta levelled charges of sexual harassment on fellow actor Nana Patekar. Ever since then, a large number of women from various walks of life have come out with their stories.

The most notable personalities who have been on the receiving end of the #MeToo movement are Minister of State MJ Akbar, director Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai, comedian Varun Grover, etc.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More