The Ministry of External Affairs responding to Pakistan media claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ready to initiate dialogue with Pakistan Prime Minister clarified that Modi and External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar had only responded to congratulatory messages by Pakistan PM and nothing beyond that.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) busting Pakistan media claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ready to hold peace talks with the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan clarified that the PM only responded to the congratulatory letters as a diplomatic gesture.

MEA spokesperson Ravish Kumar in a press briefing said PM Modi had only responded to Pakistan PM’s wishes as part of diplomatic norms. The PM in his response to Imran Khan highlighted that though India seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, it was important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility.

The statement comes after Pakistan newspaper Dawn claimed that PM Modi had told his Pakistani counterpart that New Delhi was ready for talks.

MEA said the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister ( EAM) S.Jaishankar have only emphasized the need for an atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence in their letters.

Pakistan newspaper Dawn in its report claimed that PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar replied positively to letters by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The report read that Imran Khan in his letter had congratulated Modi on his second term and renewed Pakistan’s offer to hold dialogue with India to resolve the contentious issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and terrorism, to restore peace in the region and address the problems confronting the people of the two countries.

At last week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Islamabad would hold talks with New Delhi on the basis of equality and in a dignified manner. However, India had denied holding any such talks with Pakistan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App