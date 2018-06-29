The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday while responding back to Congress' accusation said that they have not received any request from Rahul Gandhi on his Kailash Mansarovar yatra. Rahul Gandhi in one his public rallies in April had mentioned about taking the Kailash Mansarovar yatra after the Karnataka polls.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that they have not received any request from the Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi in-relation to visit to Kailash Mansarovar in China. The MEA’s response has come after the Congress party had last week said that they were yet to hear from the MEA about Rahul’s Gandhi’s Kailash Mansarovar yatra. Responding back, the MEA said, “We have not received any formal request for Rahul Gandhi’s visit for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.”

MEA response has come after the Congress party accused the ministry of not allowing Rahul Gandhi to take Mansarovar Yatra. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi had previously in April had mentioned about taking the Kailash Mansarovar yatra during one of his rallies. Rahul had said that he goes on a Kailash Mansarovar yatra after Karnataka elections which held in May.

The Ministry of External Affairs in its reply on the issue said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi can visit Kailash Mansarovar either through MEA-organised route or a private route. However, the ministry added that they have not received any response from Rahul Gandhi on any of the routes so far.

We have not received any formal request for Rahul Gandhi's visit for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: MEA Raveesh Kumar on Congress accusing the govt of not allowing Rahul Gandhi to take Mansarovar Yatra. pic.twitter.com/gMF5Bli3jX — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

According to Hindu community, the Kailash Mansarovar is considered one of the sacred religious pilgrimage which is situated at Mount Kailash. People belonging to Hindu religion, while observing Lord Shiva as their idol, take this yatra. Lying in the China region, a lot of security measures and clearances are required before taking this yatra. One requires a proper clearance and background check by the MEA and other related authorities before taking up this religious yatra.

