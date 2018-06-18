The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while responding to the statements by Chinese ambassador that India, Pakistan and China should have a summit, on Monday said that New Delhi has not received any official request on the issue from the Chinese government.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday responded to Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohuiv’s statement for having China, India and Pakistan talks and said that there was no request which New Delhi has not received for such a proposal from the Chinese government. The Chinese envoy while speaking at a conference in New Delhi had pitched for India, Pakistan, China Summit and also said that India-China should have a peace and friendship treaty as they cannot afford another Doklam-type incident in the future.

Further clearing the air on India, Pakistan and China talks, MEA said that there was no room for any 3rd country in Indo-Pak talks as it is a bilateral matter. The MEA in its statement said, “We’ve not received any such suggestion from Chinese govt. We consider it as his personal opinion. Matters related to India-Pak relations are bilateral in nature & have no scope for any 3rd county’s involvement.”

We've not received any such suggestion from Chinese govt. We consider it as his personal opinion. Matters related to India-Pak relations are bilateral in nature & have no scope for any 3rd county's involvement: MEA on Chinese Ambassador's remarks on summit b/w India,China & Pak — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018

Earlier in the day, Congress senior leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari while speaking on the India, Pakistan, China proposed summit by Chinese envoy said that India-Pakistan is a bilateral issue and the same should be conveyed by the government.

Condemning Chinese envoy statement, Manish Tewari also asked the Indian government to condemn it.

Manish Tewari also raised the issue of who holds the finance ministry in the government of India. He asked the centre, “Who is Finance Minister of India? PMO’s website says one thing, Finance Ministry website tells another story. The gentleman designated without portfolio on PMO website is holding meetings via video conference. The prime minster needs to tell country who is his Finance Minister.”

Who is Finance Minister of India? PMO's website says one thing, Finance Ministry website tells another story. The gentleman designated without portfolio on PMO website, is holding meetings via video conf. PM needs to tell country who is his Finance Minister:Manish Tewari,Congress pic.twitter.com/CUJ56M57UH — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018

