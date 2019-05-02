MEA spokesperson says India does not negotiate on terrorism, objective was to get Masood Azhar designated global terrorist: A day after Masood Azhar was designated as a global terrorist, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the elements are being introduced to divert attention from Pakistan on the diplomatic setback which they have suffered after Jaish was blacklisted.

MEA spokesperson says India does not negotiate on terrorism, objective was to get Masood Azhar designated global terrorist: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India does not negotiate with any country on the menace of terrorism and matters to the security of the country. Addressing a weekly media briefing, Kumar said that the elements are being introduced to divert attention from Pakistan on the diplomatic setback which that have suffered after Masood Azhar was designated as a global terrorist.

His comment comes just a day after India registered a major diplomatic win after its long-pending demand was fulfilled in terms of the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief as a UN-designated terrorist.

Azhar’s blacklisting was possible after China removed objections which had earlier put a technical hold on the resolution moved by France. Welcoming China’s decision to lift the techinical hold, Kumar said that South Asian giant China has already given its reason about its removal of objections.

He said that India along with the international community has been demanding Pakistan to stop terrorism and take action against terrorists operating from their soil.

Further, MEA spokesperson said that Azhar’s listing is a significant achievement for the country, adding that India’s objective was to get Pathankot mastermind designated.

Earlier, reacting to the Azhar’s listing, Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that they had taken action against Jaish chief even before UN listed him as a global terrorist. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal opposed the alleged politicisation of the UN Sanctions Committee, saying that Pakistan position is in line with the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had categorically stated that there is no space for any banned outfit to operate from its soil.

He was quoted by Pakistani media as saying that Islamabad would immediately enforce the sanctions imposed on Azhar as it always does with the UN cases.

