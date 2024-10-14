MEA Summons Canada’s Charge d’Affaires Over Nijjar Investigation

India is set to protest Canada's decision to name its diplomats as "persons of interest" in the Nijjar investigation. The MEA has summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires amid escalating tensions.

India is poised to lodge a robust protest with Canada following the North American nation’s controversial decision to include the Indian high commissioner and several other diplomats as “persons of interest” in its investigation into the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This significant diplomatic rift is a result of escalating tensions between the two countries, particularly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding India’s potential involvement in Nijjar’s killing.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned Canada’s Charge d’Affaires to address these serious developments. Reports indicate that the meeting will involve discussions with the secretary (East) of the MEA, emphasizing the gravity of India’s diplomatic stance and its desire to resolve the matter through official channels.

Escalating Tensions Between India And Canada

Tensions between India and Canada have sharply intensified following Prime Minister Trudeau’s remarks suggesting a possible link between Indian agents and the June 8 killing of Nijjar. The MEA responded firmly, categorically rejecting these allegations as baseless and attributing them to the political agenda of the Trudeau government, which they claim is motivated by electoral considerations aimed at appeasing specific voter demographics.

In its statement, the MEA criticized the Canadian government for failing to provide any evidence to substantiate Trudeau’s claims since the allegations were made in September 2023. They asserted, “The Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite numerous requests from our side,” highlighting India’s demand for transparency and accountability.

Criticism Of Trudeau’s Approach

The MEA further accused the Trudeau administration of adopting a “soft stance” toward Khalistani extremism. They argued that this leniency has allowed violent extremists to operate freely, enabling them to harass, threaten, and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. The MEA noted, “This has included death threats to them and to Indian leaders. All these activities have been justified in the name of freedom of speech.” Additionally, they raised concerns about how individuals entering Canada illegally have been fast-tracked for citizenship, while India’s multiple extradition requests for terrorists and organized crime figures have been largely ignored.

