Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

MEA Summons Canada’s Charge d’Affaires Over Nijjar Investigation

India is set to protest Canada's decision to name its diplomats as "persons of interest" in the Nijjar investigation. The MEA has summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires amid escalating tensions.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
MEA Summons Canada’s Charge d’Affaires Over Nijjar Investigation

India is poised to lodge a robust protest with Canada following the North American nation’s controversial decision to include the Indian high commissioner and several other diplomats as “persons of interest” in its investigation into the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This significant diplomatic rift is a result of escalating tensions between the two countries, particularly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding India’s potential involvement in Nijjar’s killing.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned Canada’s Charge d’Affaires to address these serious developments. Reports indicate that the meeting will involve discussions with the secretary (East) of the MEA, emphasizing the gravity of India’s diplomatic stance and its desire to resolve the matter through official channels.

Escalating Tensions Between India And Canada

Tensions between India and Canada have sharply intensified following Prime Minister Trudeau’s remarks suggesting a possible link between Indian agents and the June 8 killing of Nijjar. The MEA responded firmly, categorically rejecting these allegations as baseless and attributing them to the political agenda of the Trudeau government, which they claim is motivated by electoral considerations aimed at appeasing specific voter demographics.

In its statement, the MEA criticized the Canadian government for failing to provide any evidence to substantiate Trudeau’s claims since the allegations were made in September 2023. They asserted, “The Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite numerous requests from our side,” highlighting India’s demand for transparency and accountability.

Criticism Of Trudeau’s Approach

The MEA further accused the Trudeau administration of adopting a “soft stance” toward Khalistani extremism. They argued that this leniency has allowed violent extremists to operate freely, enabling them to harass, threaten, and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. The MEA noted, “This has included death threats to them and to Indian leaders. All these activities have been justified in the name of freedom of speech.” Additionally, they raised concerns about how individuals entering Canada illegally have been fast-tracked for citizenship, while India’s multiple extradition requests for terrorists and organized crime figures have been largely ignored.

MUST READ: From Moosewala’s Murder To Salman Khan’s Shooting, Tracing High-Profile Crimes Linked To Bishnoi Gang

Filed under

Canada Hardeep Singh Nijjar Latest national news national news
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Chennai Prepares For Heavy Rains: Velachery Flyover Turns Into Car Parking Area

Chennai Prepares For Heavy Rains: Velachery Flyover Turns Into Car Parking Area

“Begging for Help”: Indian Navy Chief Questions Pakistan’s Military Spending Amid Aid Appeals

“Begging for Help”: Indian Navy Chief Questions Pakistan’s Military Spending Amid Aid Appeals

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In...

Skill Ministry, Meta partner To launch AI assistant For Skill India Mission

Skill Ministry, Meta partner To launch AI assistant For Skill India Mission

What Did Anand Mahindra Ask Elon Musk After SpaceX’s Historic Rocket Catch?

What Did Anand Mahindra Ask Elon Musk After SpaceX’s Historic Rocket Catch?

Entertainment

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Billy Crystal Honored as SuperFan in Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Kanye West Sued for Claiming He Wanted to Have Sex with Bianca Censori’s Mom

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox