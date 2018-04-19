K Ravinder Reddy, the judge who acquitted 5 accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast on Monday which killed 8 people and injured 58 had quit on Wednesday citing personal reasons. on Thursday, April 19, his resignation was dismissed by the Hyderabad High Court d even his leave request was rejected. After 11 years of the historic Mecca Masjid blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday acquitted all the accused in the case due to lack of evidence by the agency.

The Hyderabad high court on Thursday, April 19, dismissed the resignation of K Ravinder Reddy, the judge who reminded the acquittal of the 5 accused in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast on Monday which killed 8 people and injured 58 which occurred near the 17th-century mosque, Hyderabad. Reddy, a senior judge handling the National Investigation Agency cases in Hyderabad had quit his duties after acquitted the 5 accused including former RSS activist Swami Assemanand in the blast case.

In his resignation letter, he mentioned the reasons behind his resignation include personal reasons. He urged that his resignation is accepted and proceed within 15 days of his leave. However, his resignation was dismissed and even his leave request was rejected. Reddy, who retires as the president of Telangana Judicial Officers Association in June, according to media reports there might have been having fewer chances to be promoted a high court judge due to delay in the bifurcation of the common high court for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The reason behind for not accepting his resignation is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, his stepping down gave rise to scepticism that he had come under intense pressure to acquit all the accused in the case.

After 11 years of the historic Mecca Masjid blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday acquitted all the accused in the case due to lack of evidence by the agency. Meanwhile, 3 days after the pronouncement of the Mecca Masjid case verdict, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen headed by Asaduddin Owaisi took out a dig at NIA for being “deaf and dumb” and had also offered help to the families of the blast victims. Addressing a public meeting in Telangana, Hyderabad MP asserted that all those who were involved in the case were illegitimate children of Nathuram Godse was a right-wing stalwart Nathuram Vinayak Godse was a right-wing stalwart of Hindu nationalism who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

