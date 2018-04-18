The National Investigation agency special prosecutor N Harinath was an active member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and had close links with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The report published in NDTV claimed that he had less experience in the criminal law. Two days ago, an anti-terror NIA court acquitted all accused in the Mecca Masjid case. Following the pronouncement, judge K Ravinder Reddy resigned from his post citing personal reasons.

Two days after a National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Hyderabad acquitted all accused in the Mecca Masjid case, according to a report published in NDTV, N Harinath, the special prosecutor of NIA was an active member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The Telangana lawyers claimed that he had less experience in the criminal law. Harinath was in charge of establishing the guilt against 5 accused men, which were acquitted for lack of evidence in the case. The report has also suggested that Harinath had close links with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

NIA court judge K Ravinder Reddy, in its judgment, said the NIA failed to produce the evidence, which could prove the guilt of accused men. However, defending himself, N Harinath said he was qualified to advocate the case. Talking about his past experiences as a lawyer, Harinath added that he had been a lawyer for the offences wing of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in fraud cases, attempt to murder, abetment to suicide.

Other public prosecutors Ujjwal Nikam and Amarendra Sharan also raised questions on the prosecution by Harinath. Nikam talking to NDTV said that murder trial is a must especially in a terror investigation like Mecca Masjid case. Harinath was appointed in 2015 by the NIA. Mohammed Latif Khan, a representative of civil liberties group, said Harinath was appointed deliberately to weaken the case.

After delivering the verdict in the 11-year-old Mecca Masjid blast case in Hyderabad on Monday, the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court judge K Ravinder Reddy has shockingly penned down his resignation roughly in within the next 7 hours. Rightwing Hindu activists Nabakumar Sarkar alias Swamy Aseemanand, Devender Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai and Rajender Chowdhary featured in the acquitted list. The deadly Mecca Masjid blast took place on May 18, 2007, which killed nine worshippers at the historic Mecca Masjid.

