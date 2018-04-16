After delivering the verdict in the 11-year-old Mecca Masjid blast case in Hyderabad on Monday, the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court judge Ravinder Reddy has shockingly penned down his resignation roughly in the next 7 hours. This has come after the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court acquitted all the accused in the case.

