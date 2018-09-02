The plastic bags recovered from a plot in South Kolkata's Haridevpur contained medical waste, not remains of newborn babies, Nilajan Das, Deputy Commissioner, South-West Division has said. However, police have started its investigation into the matter. Authorities are also checking the CCTV footage of the area.

The plastic bags recovered from a plot in South Kolkata’s Haridevpur contained medical waste, not remains of newborn babies, Nilajan Das, Deputy Commissioner, South-West Division has said. In a conversation with the news agency ANI, he said that no human tissue was found in the plastic packets when they were opened by the doctors who have examined them. He further said, however, an examination is on for exact nature of the material. In his earlier statement, he said that condition of skeletons can only be determined after postmortem. The Kolkata official further said authorities are also checking the CCTV footage of the area and a complete search will be completed by tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, recovery of plastic bags from a vacant plot in Kolkata left the locals in panic. The workers who were cleaning the grassy land under a cleaning programme alleged that recovered packets contain remains of 14 babies and foetuses.

Police have started its investigation into the matter. After hearing the news, the police commissioner and Mayor Sovan Chatterjee also rushed to the spot.

According to a local police officer, there can be more bodies present in the area, so a massive search operation is underway. Police have also sealed the vacant plot after recovering the bodies.

