Three Meerut police officials including a woman constable were suspended on Tuesday after a video went viral, in which the cops were seen beating and abusing a woman for being friends with a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh. The victim and her friend were brought to the police station in the medical area after a complaint was registered against the accused.

Three cops including a woman constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut were suspended on Tuesday, September 25 after a video surfaced on social media of a woman being abused and slapped by the policemen and woman constable for being friends with a Muslim Man, as reported by news agency ANI. In the video, 4 policemen were seen beating the woman, while one of them asked, “why to choose a Muslim man over Hindus? Do you like a Muslim being a Hindu?”

According to the UP police, the incident occurred 2 or 3 days ago. The victim and her friend were brought to the police station in the medical area after a complaint was registered against the accused by an organisation, as reported by the Indian Express.

