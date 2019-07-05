Main accused Badar Ali, who was responsible for recent violence in Meerut was arrested by police on Thursday from a mall in Ghaziabad. A video of Badar Ali's confessing to the crime has gone viral. Watch the video in this article below.

Badar Ali, the main accused in the recent tension over Tabrez Ansari mob lynching in Meerut was arrested on Thursday July, 4, 2019. SSP Ajay Sahni who took over after SSP Nitin Tiwari’s transfer had announced an award of Rs 5,000 for anybody providing information on Badar Ali a day before his arrest. Later, Badar was picked up from the Shopprix Mall of Ghaziabad.

According to the latest reports, a video of Badar Ali has gone viral on social media in which he said many provocative things, He even said ‘It’s Your time now, but our phase will come. The time ahead will be of our community.’ Badar Ali, who was arrested from a mall in Ghaziabad has opened up in this video just before surrendering himself to the police.

In the video, Badar Ali said, “We will not let all of us together suppress the voice of our community. The video has also been accused of the district police including the BJP government. The video has gone viral on social media and is doing the rounds.

Watch this video:

Moreover, the BJP said that it was an administrative failure which led to the transfer of previous SSP Nitin Tiwari. Meanwhile, Badar Ali has confessed to having been involved in the incident and surrendered before the police. SP (Rural) Avinash Pandey said that Badal Ali is known to have been a troublemaker and he has been booked under IPC Sections 147, 353, 187, 148, 149, 188, 332 and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act. Pandey further revealed that Ali is also suspected in setting fire to a mosque in Machhra block of the city in March 2019.

