The mother of a 3-year-old girl on Thursday alleged that her daughter was severely injured after a youth set off fire a cracker inside her mouth in Meerut. According to reports, the incident took place at Milak village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Tuesday when a youth identified as Harpal stuffed a ‘sutli bomb’ inside the girl’s mouth on the pretext of feeding her a chocolate and ignited it. The girl was playing outside her home at that point in time, victim’s father Sashi Kumar said. The seriously injured girl was rushed to a nearest private hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

Doctors said the girl’s tongue has a cut, her checks have burn marks and there are dust particles inside her mouth. According to the doctors, the girl sustained extensive facial injuries due to the impact of the blast and the infection had reached her throat. The girl has been given 50 stitches and she is responding to treatment. The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case against Harpal, who is absconding since then, for causing grievous bodily harm.

Before fleeing the area, Harpal reportedly told one of his friends that he did for fun and he had no idea that the bomb would go off inside the girl’s mouth.

