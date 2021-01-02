Ahead of DCGI's approval to any vaccine in India, a nationwide vaccine dry run is all set to be conducted today to ensure smooth linkages between the planning, implementation and execution of the vaccination drive.

India is all set to undergo one-of-a-kind massive dry run today ahead of the much-anticipated vaccine announcement. What started as a dry run in four states namely Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab on December 28, will now be tried out countrywide starting today to ensure smooth linkages between the planning, implementation and execution of the vaccination drive as well as identify potential challenges so that they can be resolved in a timely manner.

The mock run, which will be conducted today, will witness the transfer of vaccines from special cargo planes, their unloading at the airport, transfer to and from major cold storage points to district-wise cold storage points and finally to vaccination booths in vaccine career. Delhi alone, has currently about 629 cold chain points, 817 ice linked refrigerators and 478 deep freezers. Meanwhile, 1000 vaccination points have been created in government, private hospitals and mohalla clinics.

Each vaccination point will also conduct every step of the vaccination process, which will include registration in Co-WIN database, verifying IDs, mock vaccination and post-vaccine observation. A three-room set up is being tested out at model site to ensure separate entry and exit and follow all protocols. In the mock immunization drive, we will see a sample number of beneficiaries, including staff of vaccination centres and a group of healthcare workers.

Announcing the countrywide dry run on Friday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that we should implement the dry run as a real exercise and pay attention to every minute detail. He added that proper coordination will go a long way in building mutual understanding and ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming vaccination drive.

