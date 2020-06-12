The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has approved two new mega welfare schemes Jagananna Thodu and YSR Sampoorna Poshana alongside YSR Cheyutha. Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani said the state cabinet has approved YSR Cheyutha scheme to benefit about 25 lakh women of weaker sections of society. Financial assistance of Rs 75,000 will be provided to BC, SC, ST and Minority community women in the age group of 45 to 60 years. The amount will be distributed in four equal installments of Rs. 18750 each per year, he said.

The minister said that state cabinet also approved Jagananna thodu scheme where interest free term loan of Rs10,000 per year would be given to hawkers, street vendors, artisans engaged in traditional handicrafts from banks to expand their business. The cabinet approved to launch this scheme in October and nearly 9 lakh people would be benefitted through this scheme.

Cabinet approved YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana plus schemes to supply nutritious food to pregnant Women and children across the state, irrespective of their health profile. YSR Sampoorna Poshana plus scheme is intended to supply nutritious food in 77 tribal mandals. Cabinet has given nod to spend 1863.11crore to supply nutritious food to pregnant women and children belonging to BPL families across the state.

In addition to these, the cabinet approved the changes in the housing scheme as per the directions of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. In new terms, the allocated house sites can be sold only after the beneficiary constructs a house and resides in it for a minimum period of five years and thus ratified the GO 95. Similarly, YSR Vidhya Deevena, the fee reimbursement will be directly credited to the accounts of the mothers in four installments, in order to provide a right to question the management regarding the academics and infrastructure, Nani said.

