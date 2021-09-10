The first outreach programme took place in 2020 from January 18-24 after the abrogation of Article 370. Under the initiative, 36 ministers visited the 60 places, 52 in Jammu and eight in Kashmir.

A Mega Outreach Programme will begin in Jammu and Kashmir from today with 70 union ministers, who will be visiting the union territory in the next nine weeks. The programme, which was postponed due to the parliament monsoon session, will see the visit of eight union ministers every week, four each in every J&K division. They will talk to the people, administration and representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and address their problems.

The problems that are beyond the scope of their responsibility will be reported to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Earlier this week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar went to the union territory with his deputies, Kailash Chaudhary and Shobha Karandlaje and interacted with farmers and agricultural scientists about welfare schemes and policies. “We visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institute also and participated in the various programs. The horticulture sector has shown good growth in the valley because of the efforts of the horticulture department,” said Tomar.

Dr Jitendra Singh, the only union minister from Jammu and Kashmir is helping the home ministry to fix schedules for the visit.

The first outreach programme took place in 2020 from January 18-24 after the abrogation of Article 370. Under the initiative, 36 ministers visited the 60 places, 52 in Jammu and eight in Kashmir. The outreach was designed to make aware the public about certain schemes by the central government as well as get feedback from the ground.