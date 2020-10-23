MEGHA Krishna Reddy , MEIL MD donated 5cr for the covid-19 relief and now donated 10 crores for the flood relief to the CM Relief Fund of Telangana.

During floods and Covid pandamic some good samaritans have donated generously to the victims . Of late, MEGHA Krishna Reddy , MEIL MD donated 5cr for the covid-19 relief and now donated 10 crores for the flood relief to the CM Relief Fund of Telangana. This construction giant extending helping hand to both CMs of Andhra and Telangana with huge donations.

MEIL is the largest contributor to the CM relief fund as far as saving flood victims is concerned. MY HOME group Rameswara Rao , EENADU group chairman Ramoji Rao also donated 5 cr each to the CM relief Fund in this testing time. as per the estimation of the CM, 5000 crore loss happened to the telangana due to heavy rains and floods, worst hit in 100 years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended help to Telangana and announced Rs 15 crore to the Government of Telangana for its relief efforts. Leading stars of the Telugu films industry, popularly known as Tollywood, have also come forward to announce their contributions for relief works in Hyderabad and other flood-hit parts of Telangana.

Popular star Mahesh Babu also came forward to donate Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund. “Contributing Rs 1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let’s stand by our people during these difficult times,” he tweeted. Bigboss host and veteran actor Nagarjuna contributed 50 lakh rupees to the CM relief fund. Another leading actor Junior NTR, who is nephew of ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu, also announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh. “Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing Rs 50 lakh to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad”, he said.

Young actor and Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda announced a contribution of Rs 10 lakh to the CM Relief Fund. KCR announced a financial package of Rs 550 crore for the flood-hit people in low-lying areas of Hyderabad.

