At least 13 miners were feared dead on Friday after a rat hole coal mine reportedly collapsed due to flooding in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya. Local police confirmed that 13 people were digging the mine when the incident happened and also said that the coal mine was being operated illegally since 2014. The police also told that search and rescue operations are currently underway at the incident site by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force. No casualty has been reported so far.

As per reports, 13 miners were digging the coal mine, which is located near Lytein river, when rainwater flooded it from inside forcing the mine to collapse on the workers. All of them are being feared dead but no confirmation has come from the authorities as the rescue operations are currently underway. An East Jaintia Hills Police official told media that despite a National Green Tribunal ban in Meghalaya on coal mining, the rat-hole mining was being run in the area illegally.

“It appeared the miners resumed mining coal three to four days ago. Our first step is to rescue those people trapped inside the pit. We are pumping the water out of the pit with the help of generators but the water level has not receded,” said the police official. “Efforts are on to identify the coal mine owner. We have already registered a case against the owner,” he added.

According to the police official, several such incidents have happened in the past where rat-hole mines have collapsed on miners workers inside them and killing them on the spot. Earlier in 2012, a similar incident occurred when an illegal coal mine collapsed on 15 miners inside it. The bodies of the miners trapped in it were never recovered.

More recently, anti-mining activist Agnes Kharshiing, who has been a vociferous opponent of the illegal operations in the state, was attacked by alleged coal miners in the same district of Meghalaya.

