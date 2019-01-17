The Indian Navy spotted a body nearly 210 feet inside the mine on Wednesday morning with the help of an Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle. This has come after a month-long rescue operation by the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). On December 13, fifteen miners were trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district due to sudden flooding.

A joint operation by the Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been on since December 13, when the 15 miners got trapped due to sudden flooding in the illegal mine.

The rescue operation team has been trying to pump out water from the mines since day 1 of the operations. For a brief period, the operations were left in limbo for want of high-powered pumps. Eventually, the pumps were brought in from Odisha but did not meet much success. The Navy then pressed the underwater remote operated vehicle to spot the miners.

#UPDATE #Meghalaya: Navy has recovered a body from the illegal coal mine at East Jaintia Hills, at a depth of more than 200 feet. Search operations for the rest of the miners continue.

As of now, though the chance of survival of the miner is very dim, the teams are looking ways to retrieve the body as early as possible.

According to reports, 1 crore litre of water has been pumped out, and another 2 crore litre has been pumped out from neighbouring mines, still, the rat-hole mine continues to be flooded.

