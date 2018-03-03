Counting of votes in Meghalaya assembly elections has begun. The results will once again act as testing waters for Congress party under the new leadership of Rahul Gandhi while for the Bharatiya Janata Party, as reports and exit poll say, will gain more seats and there are chances that PM Modi’s party led alliance in the state may snatch the power from Congress’ hand. BJP fought on a total of 47 assembly seats while Congress placed its candidates on all 59 seats. The results will further decide the political discourse of the nation ahead of 2019 general election.

Once again its a big day for political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and regional parties in Northeastern states Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland as the counting of votes for Assembly Election 2018 has begun. The elections in Tripura were held on February 18 while Meghalaya and Nagaland voted on February 27. The crucial parties for whom the Meghalaya assembly election is of prior importance are BJP, Congress and regional parties. For BJP, it’s not just another election result but it will decide the future political scenario ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP fought elections on 47 seats out of 60 seats and the party is pretty much confident in coming into power in the state. Minister of State, Home Affairs Kirren Rijiju, while speaking to NDTV on March 2 said that he believes that Congress is going to lose the election and that there will be a BJP led government in the state. The elections in Meghalaya had taken place on February 27 with close to 75% voter turnout. Speaking about the counting of votes, the additional chief electoral officer said, “ security measures have been made for the counting centres. Counting halls were also ready. General observers and police observers were appointed for all the counting halls.”

The Congress party is in power here for the past 10 years, however going by exit poll, the party might not perform well this time and a BJP led alliance may claim the victory. The Congress party fought on all 59 assembly seats while BJP challenges the ruling parry on 47 seats. It was the first time when Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma had fought on two seats. While we await the counting of votes to begin, take a look at NewsX-Jan Ki Baat. Exit Poll predicting which party has the edge.

Also Read: Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: Congress, BJP eyeing Northeast supremacy as counting begins on judgement day

Going by NewsX Jan Ki Baat exit poll, In Meghalaya, National People’s Party (NPP) is likely to grab the power on most seats. According to NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, NPP will gain 23-27 seats, while the saffron party BJP is likely to get hold of 8-12 seats. The ruling Congress might be limited to 13-17 seats in the north-eastern state. Others are likely to win on 2-6 seats.

As far as the projected vote share is concerned, Congress has got a share of 21%, NPP a share of 39%. BJP a share of 12% and UDP a share of 15%. Others have got a vote share of 13%. The results of the election will be announced on March 3. The exit polls have shown that there is no saffron wave in the hilly state unlike the rest of India. People seem to unsatisfied with ruling Congress as well which faces the risk of being voted out of power.

Also Read: Tripura Assembly Elections 2018 results LIVE: Will BJP rise to power or CPI-M reign supreme once again?

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018 results Live Updates

10:28 AM: While talking to media Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the current trends in all three states are leading to a new political direction. He further added that the results are going to affect the national politics too.

The trends in all three states point to a new political direction, it will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming Govt in all three: Kiren Rijiju,MoS Home #Tripura #Meghalaya #Nagaland pic.twitter.com/QYnbZWGVOq — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

10:10 AM: According to the latest trends, Congress is leading by 20 seats, NPP is making a lead from 16 seats while BJP falling short and has a lead only on 7 seats.

9:48 AM: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav while speaking to media also said, “seeing the earlier trends, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well. In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP.”

Seeing the earlier trends:, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP: Ram Madhav, BJP pic.twitter.com/66V7BPCXDn — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

9:35 AM: Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav has tweeted out that the current numbers being shown are from the postal ballot count while EVMs are yet to be opened.

Results being shown now are mostly from postal ballot count. EVMs are yet to be opened — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) March 3, 2018

9:21 AM: According to a leading daily, a hopeful Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee working president James Lyngdoh said that currently at present their party and NPP are on a neck-and-neck fight but as the day will proceed, NPP leads will fall down. However, BJP is falling behind.

#WATCH: Huge crowd at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/iBHVpy2pvl — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

9:08 AM: As per early trends, both the Congress and NPP have taken lead in equal number of seats while the PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party is currently falling short. However, the BJP has also claimed victory on one seat so far. Counting is underway.

8:58 AM: As counting of votes for Assembly Election in Meghalaya is underway, the NPP has already won one seat while early trends show Congress leading on 9 seats, NPP on 10 seats and BJP on 4.

8:51 AM: While the counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly election 2018 is underway, huge crowd has gathered at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector Meghalaya Election2018

Huge crowd has gathered at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/bKMcsQYEBK — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

8:30 AM: As the counting of votes has already begun, early trends show that the Congress party is leading on 4 seats, BJP on 3 seats and NPP on 4 seats. The counting of votes in all three northeastern states is taking place amid tight security.

8:05 AM: While the counting of votes has started, SP Shillong D Marak said, “there is adequate security at counting centres and we hope there will be no untoward incident and counting will pass off smoothly.”

We will wait for the verdict of the people. People want change in Mawsynram: HM Shangpliang, Congress candidate from Mawsynram constituency. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/llPfFuQ5Ex — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

8:00 AM: Counting of votes begins for Meghalaya Assembly Elections

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App