Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Meghalaya: BSF Arrests Five, Seizes Goods Worth ₹43 Lakh

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Indian nationals and seized a truck and a bus loaded with edible items in the East Khasi Hills district, according to a press release from BSF Meghalaya on Monday.

On September 29, the 193 Battalion BSF intercepted one truck and one bus at the Ranikor-Dangar T-junction. The vehicles were coming from Shillong towards the border area and were loaded with edible items worth approximately ₹43,00,000, stated the release.

During the inquiry, the drivers failed to produce valid documents related to the vehicles and the loaded items, according to the release. Subsequently, the five apprehended Indian nationals, along with the vehicles and seized items, were handed over to the Dangar Police Outpost, the release further mentioned.

Last month, in two different operations, alert troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully thwarted illegal smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya by seizing cattle and other contraband items worth more than ₹16 lakhs that were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the international border.

Acting on specific information, BSF troops of the 193 Battalion seized a large quantity of edible and contraband items along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

In another operation, BSF troops of the 4th Battalion rescued 12 buffaloes from the border area of BOP Hawaitila while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

Additionally, BSF troops of the 200 Battalion Meghalaya seized a large quantity of clothing items being smuggled to Bangladesh from the international border of Meghalaya.

Filed under

border security force BSF Meghalaya East Khasi Hills Illegal goods Meghalaya arrests ₹43 lakh seizure

