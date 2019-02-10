Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that his party National Peoples Party (NPP) would quit the alliance if the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill gets a nod in the Rajya Sabha. CM Sangma added that the Narendra Modi government should not propel the bill in the upper house. NPP leaders from across the 4 northeastern states gathered for a party general body convention, where they lashed out at Centre for proposing the bill.

CM Sangma told the reporters that the party took a unanimous resolution to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 and based on that decision, a resolution was passed. If the bill is passed, the NPP will break its ties with the NDA. He added that the decision was taken after top party leaders meet. The NPP will now talk to the Centre to consider its decision and not to pass the bill in Rajya Sabha. Besides ruling the Meghalaya, the NPP has supported the saffron in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland and if the Narendra Modi government does not stop the citizenship amendment bill then NPP will break its tie.

Sangma said that the party is only raising the voice of people of northeastern states who are against the bill. Earlier on January 8, the Lok Sabha had approved the Citizenship Amendment Bill after which Prime Minister said that his party will try to get the nod in Rajya Sabha too in this budget session. Addressing a public gather at Changsari in Assam on Saturday, PM Modi had reiterated and assured the people of the state that the bill will cause no harm to anyone and in fact is for betterment for the people of northeast.

