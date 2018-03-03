The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018 is currently underway and current trends show that the Congress is emerging as the single largest party in the Meghalaya election while NPP is leading behind but the Bharatiya Janata Party would be disappointed with their performance in the state as going by the current status, the party is leading on only 5 seats. Check here for Meghalaya Election Results 2018 complete list of winners.

The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018 is currently underway and current trends show that the Congress is emerging as the single largest party in the Meghalaya election while NPP is leading behind but the Bharatiya Janata Party would be disappointed with their performance in the state as going by the current status, the party is leading on only 5 seats. However, the interesting development which is seen forming right now in Meghalaya is the number of seats where others and independent candidates have taken the lead. Speaking on the Meghalaya election results, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that it may be a hung assembly and that they will their best efforts to ensure there is a non-Congress government in the state giving hint about the possibility of BJP forming an alliance.

In Meghalaya, BJP placed its candidates in 47 assembly seats out of 60. The party which was pretty much confident a day before results seem that hasn’t performed as per their own expectations. Earlier on Friday, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Kirren Rijiju, while speaking to NDTV on March 2 said that he believes that Congress is going to lose the election and that there will be a BJP led government in the state. The elections in Meghalaya had taken place on February 27 with close to 75% voter turnout. Speaking about the counting of votes, the additional chief electoral officer had said on Friday, “security measures have been made for the counting centres. Counting halls were also ready. General observers and police observers were appointed for all the counting halls.” So as the counting of votes for Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018 is underway, here is the list of candidates party wise who has won in the election and who has lost.

Here is the list of winners in Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018:

Constituency-Name of candidate-Name of Party

Amlarem-

Ampati

Baghmara

Bajengdoba

Chokpot

Dadenggre

DaluEast-Shillong

Gambegre

Jirang

Jowai

Kharkutta

Khliehriat

Ampati-Dr. Mukul Sangma-Congress

Nongkrem-Lambor Malngiang-Independent

Mawphlang-Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem-Congress

Mawsynram-Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang-Congress

Mawkynrew-Banteidor Lyngdoh-PDF

Mairang-Metbah Lyngdoh-UDP

Mawthadraishan-Brolding Nongsiej-UDP

Mahendraganj

Mawhati

Mawkyrwat

Mawlai

Mawshynrut

Mawsynram

Mawthadraishan

Mendipathar

Mowkaiaw

Mylliem

Nartiang

Nongkrem

Nongpoh

Nongstoin

Nongthymmai

North-shillong

North-tura

Phulbari

Pynthorumkhrah

Pynursla

Rajabala

Raksamgre

Raliang

Rambrai-jyrngam

Rangsakona

Ranikor

Resubelpara

Rongara-siju

Rongjeng

Salmanpara

Selsella

Shella

Sohiong

Sohra

Songsak

South-shillong

South-tura

Sutnga

Saipung

Tikrikilla

Umroi

Umsning

West-shillong

William-nagar

Complete list of candidates won and lost in Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018

Complete list of candidates won and lost in Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018

Meghalaya

Result Status Status Known For 59 out of 60 Constituencies Assembly Election Result 2013 Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Status Winning Candidate Winning Party Margin Jowai 2 WAILADMIKI SHYLLA National People’s Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 16 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 8 MOONLIGHT PARIAT i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Independent Result : LOST Margin : 679 United Democratic Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 4 Won In : 2 Trailing In : 6 1543 Counting In Progress ROYTRE CHRISTOPHER LALOO Indian National Congress 679 Kharkutta 37 RUPERT MOMIN i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Independent Result : LOST Margin : 1871 National People’s Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 16 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 8 CHERAK WATRE MOMIN Indian National Congress i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 15 Won In : 5 Trailing In : 17 772 Counting In Progress CHERAK MOMIN Indian National Congress 1687 Khliehriat 6 KYRMEN SHYLLA United Democratic Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 4 Won In : 2 Trailing In : 6 JUSTINE DKHAR i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Independent Result : WON Margin : 1638 Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 2 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 5 8181 Counting In Progress JUSTINE DKHAR Independent 1638 Mahendraganj 54 DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Indian National Congress Result : WON Margin : 6859 Indian National Congress i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 15 Won In : 5 Trailing In : 17 PREMANANDA KOCH Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 2 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 5 7861 Counting In Progress DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA Indian National Congress 6859 Mairang 30 METBAH LYNGDOH i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : United Democratic Party Result : WON Margin : 1616 United Democratic Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 4 Won In : 2 Trailing In : 6 COUNCELLOR SINGH WAHLANG People’s Democratic Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 4 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 3 2914 Result Declared METBAH LYNGDOH United Democratic Party 1616 Mawhati 8 DASAKHIATBHA LAMARE National People’s Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 16 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 8 JULIAS KITBOK DORPHANG i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Independent Result : WON Margin : 1159 Independent 1 Counting In Progress JULIAS KITBOK DORPHANG Independent 1159 Mawkynrew 29 BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Independent Result : LOST Margin : 437 People’s Democratic Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 4 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 3 MARTLE N MUKHIM Hill State People’s Democratic Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 1 Won In : 1 Trailing In : 1 509 Counting In Progress REMINGTON PYNGROPE United Democratic Party 437 Mawkyrwat 36 RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR Hill State People’s Democratic Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 1 Won In : 1 Trailing In : 1 CARNES SOHSHANG Indian National Congress i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 15 Won In : 5 Trailing In : 17 488 Counting In Progress ROWELL LYNGDOH Indian National Congress 974 Mawlai 15 PROCESS T. SAWKMIE Indian National Congress i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 15 Won In : 5 Trailing In : 17 TEIBORLANG PATHAW i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Independent Result : LOST Margin : 10388 Independent 1247 Counting In Progress EMBHAHLANG SYIEMLIEH United Democratic Party 5779 Mawphlang 24 SYNTAR KLAS SUNN Independent KENNEDY CORNELIUS KHYRIEM i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Indian National Congress Result : WON Margin : 3344 Indian National Congress i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 15 Won In : 5 Trailing In : 17 718 Result Declared KENNEDY CORNELIUS KHYRIEM Indian National Congress 3344 Last Updated at 13:22 On 03/03/2018

Also Read: Meghalaya Assembly Election results 2018 LIVE updates: Congress takes lead while NPP, BJP trail

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App