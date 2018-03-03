The counting of  votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018 is currently underway and current trends show that the Congress is emerging as the single largest party in the Meghalaya election while NPP is leading behind but the Bharatiya Janata Party would be disappointed with their performance in the state as going by the current status,  the party is leading on only 5 seats. However, the interesting development which is seen forming right now in Meghalaya is the number of seats where others and independent candidates have taken the lead. Speaking on the Meghalaya election results, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that it may be a hung assembly and that they will their best efforts to ensure there is a non-Congress government in the state giving hint about the possibility of BJP forming an alliance.

In Meghalaya, BJP placed its candidates in 47 assembly seats out of 60. The party which was pretty much confident a day before results seem that hasn’t performed as per their own expectations. Earlier on Friday, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Kirren Rijiju, while speaking to NDTV on March 2 said that he believes that Congress is going to lose the election and that there will be a BJP led government in the state. The elections in Meghalaya had taken place on February 27 with close to 75% voter turnout. Speaking about the counting of votes, the additional chief electoral officer had said on Friday, “security measures have been made for the counting centres. Counting halls were also ready. General observers and police observers were appointed for all the counting halls.” So as the counting of votes for Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018 is underway, here is the list of candidates party wise who has won in the election and who has lost.

Here is the list of winners in Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018:

Constituency-Name of candidate-Name of Party

Complete list of candidates won and lost in Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018

Meghalaya
Result Status

 

Status Known For 59 out of 60 Constituencies

 

Assembly Election Result 2013

 
Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Status Winning Candidate Winning Party Margin
Jowai 2 WAILADMIKI SHYLLA
National People’s Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 16
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 8
MOONLIGHT PARIAT i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Independent
Result : LOST
Margin : 679
United Democratic Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 4
Won In : 2
Trailing In : 6
1543 Counting In Progress ROYTRE CHRISTOPHER LALOO Indian National Congress 679
Kharkutta 37
RUPERT MOMIN i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Independent
Result : LOST
Margin : 1871
National People’s Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 16
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 8
CHERAK WATRE MOMIN
Indian National Congress i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 15
Won In : 5
Trailing In : 17
772 Counting In Progress CHERAK MOMIN Indian National Congress 1687
Khliehriat 6 KYRMEN SHYLLA
United Democratic Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 4
Won In : 2
Trailing In : 6
JUSTINE DKHAR i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Independent
Result : WON
Margin : 1638
Bharatiya Janata Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 2
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 5
8181 Counting In Progress JUSTINE DKHAR Independent 1638
Mahendraganj 54
DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Indian National Congress
Result : WON
Margin : 6859
Indian National Congress i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 15
Won In : 5
Trailing In : 17
PREMANANDA KOCH
Bharatiya Janata Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 2
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 5
7861 Counting In Progress DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA Indian National Congress 6859
Mairang 30
METBAH LYNGDOH i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : United Democratic Party
Result : WON
Margin : 1616
United Democratic Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 4
Won In : 2
Trailing In : 6
COUNCELLOR SINGH WAHLANG
People’s Democratic Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 4
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 3
2914 Result Declared METBAH LYNGDOH United Democratic Party 1616
Mawhati 8 DASAKHIATBHA LAMARE
National People’s Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 16
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 8
JULIAS KITBOK DORPHANG i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Independent
Result : WON
Margin : 1159
Independent 1 Counting In Progress JULIAS KITBOK DORPHANG Independent 1159
Mawkynrew 29
BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Independent
Result : LOST
Margin : 437
People’s Democratic Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 4
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 3
MARTLE N MUKHIM
Hill State People’s Democratic Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 1
Won In : 1
Trailing In : 1
509 Counting In Progress REMINGTON PYNGROPE United Democratic Party 437
Mawkyrwat 36 RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR
Hill State People’s Democratic Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 1
Won In : 1
Trailing In : 1
CARNES SOHSHANG
Indian National Congress i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 15
Won In : 5
Trailing In : 17
488 Counting In Progress ROWELL LYNGDOH Indian National Congress 974
Mawlai 15 PROCESS T. SAWKMIE
Indian National Congress i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 15
Won In : 5
Trailing In : 17
TEIBORLANG PATHAW i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Independent
Result : LOST
Margin : 10388
Independent 1247 Counting In Progress EMBHAHLANG SYIEMLIEH United Democratic Party 5779
Mawphlang 24 SYNTAR KLAS SUNN Independent
KENNEDY CORNELIUS KHYRIEM i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Indian National Congress
Result : WON
Margin : 3344
Indian National Congress i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 15
Won In : 5
Trailing In : 17
718 Result Declared KENNEDY CORNELIUS KHYRIEM Indian National Congress 3344
Last Updated at 13:22 On 03/03/2018

