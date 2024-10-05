Meghalaya Floods And Landslides: 10 Dead In Garo Hills, CM Sangma Takes Stock

At least 10 people have died in floods and landslides in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills districts, following heavy rainfall since Friday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, seven people died due to landslides in the Gasuapara area of the South Garo Hills district on Saturday, while three others perished in floods in the Dalu area of the West Garo Hills district on Friday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held a review on Saturday regarding the ongoing flood situation in Garo Hills, which has impacted all five districts, particularly South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

The incessant rains since midnight on Friday have led to flooding in the Dalu area of West Garo Hills, while the Gasuapara area in South Garo Hills is also severely affected, with a bridge washed away.

According to the CMO, CM Sangma has directed the administration to expedite the release of ex-gratia payments to the next of kin of the deceased. He further instructed the administration to seek any necessary assistance from the government and ensure that relief efforts are carried out in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is conducting search and rescue operations in the area, where seven individuals were confirmed dead in a village called Hatiasia Songma under the Gasuapara police station in the South Garo Hills district; they were buried under a landslide.

Road communications from Dalu to Baghmara and other locations have been disrupted due to multiple landslides.

CM Sangma has directed the administration to identify alternative routes to restore road communication in the Dalu-Baghmara area. He has also mandated that the wooden bridges that have been washed away or damaged should be rebuilt, recommending Bailey Bridge technology for their construction. (This is a modular, prefabricated truss bridge design that allows for quick assembly and easy transportation.)

Sangma stated that all wooden bridges in the state have been identified and will be replaced with new constructions.

Officials have indicated that electricity will be restored in most parts of the region by Saturday. The Chief Minister has instructed that all efforts should be made to ease public life and ensure adequate relief operations.

CM Sangma has also urged the administration to remain on high alert, with officials continuously monitoring the situation.

