As per the latest updates in Meghalaya Government formation, NPP with its ally has claimed to form the government in the region. NPP leader Conard Sangama met with the Governor Ganga Prasad and claimed the support of 34 seats MLA's. BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the name of NPP chief Conard Sangma as the next Chief Minister of Meghalaya. The Oath ceremony will take place on 6th March 2018.

Following a hung assembly situation, after Meghalaya Assembly Election results 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BSP), National People’s Party (NPP), United Democratic Front (UDF) including independent MLAs are mulling options to form an alliance in order to stake claim to form the government in the state. Fast pace developments are taking place in Meghalaya after NPP held meetings with like-minded parties to explore ways for an alliance with BJP, UDF and other regional parties and stake claim to form the government the government. Going by reports, a 5-party alliance is all likely to form the next government in Meghalaya and keeping the Congress party, which has emerged as the single largest in Meghalaya assembly election 2018, out of power.

According to Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018 results, Congress party grabbed the maximum number of seats and emerged as the single largest with 21 seats, National People’s Party (NPP) secured 19, followed by United Democratic Front (UDF) 6 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 2 seats. According to the sources, political parties including BJP, NPP, UDF and independent MLAs are in talks to form an alliance to form the government in Meghalaya. While Congress is also in talks with like-minded parties to form the government. Post

Meghalaya government formation Highlights:

8:50 PM:

Ab to aisa bhi ho gaya #Meghalaya mein inki opposition unity banane ki jagah mein humlogon ne hi unity bana di. Karnataka to jeetenge hi kyunki hamare paas bada sangathan hai aur log tanng aaye huye hain Congress ke bhrashtaachaar se: Subramanian Swamy pic.twitter.com/snJiJ0HvPd — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

8:31 PM: Congress leader PL Punia targetted BJP and said efforts are being made to destabilise the mandate of the people

Ye to aisa ho raha hai jaise jiski laathi uski bhains. This happened earlier in Manipur and Goa. Efforts are being made to destabilise the mandate of people. This is lethal for democracy: PL Punia, Congress #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/uGlYQdJcQ9 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

8:00 PM: Right from the time of campaigning we knew that BJP, NPP & UDP were together and it has been proved now, says Meghalaya Congress president Vincent Pala.

We don't have pre-poll alliance with anybody. Right from the time of campaigning we knew that BJP, NPP & UDP were together and it has been proved now. Mandate was actually given to Congress: Congress working Pres in Meghalaya Vincent Pala pic.twitter.com/izGnvTuGec — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

7:40 PM: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma targetted Congress President Rahul Gandhi says I don’t see maturity in him

#WATCH BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma says Rahul Gandhi sent four senior leaders of the party to Shillong without any calculations on government formation. I don't see maturity in him. pic.twitter.com/c8TdDewBef — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

7: 37 PM: NPP, UDP, BJP and HSPDP MLA’s gathered at the Governor’s house

Visuals from inside Governor House in #Meghalaya where MLAs from NPP, UDP, BJP and HSPDP arrived earlier over the formation of govt in the state; #ConradSangma to be the next CM. pic.twitter.com/z5BOJuWPwR — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

7: 29 PM: NPP has claimed to form the government with 34 MLA’s in Meghalaya.

Currently we have 34 members, NPP -19, BJP-2, UDP-6, HSPDP-2, PDF-4 & 1-independent. Number likely to go up. Rahul Gandhi sent four senior leaders of the party to Shillong without any calculations on government formation. I don't see maturity in him : Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP pic.twitter.com/DlS26nNLMq — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

7:10 PM: 1 Bharatiya Janata Party MLA out of 2 will be the part of state cabinate, says Himant Biswa Sarma

1 MLA out of every 2 MLAs of all the parties will form part of the govt. So 1 MLA, out of the 2, of BJP will be a part of it too: Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/moPYMOYE33 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

7:00 PM: Minister of State Kiran Rijiju praises the decision of state parties for joining hands in Meghalaya

It's positive that regional parties got together to work for the region. It's people's decisions and we need to respect that: MoS Home Kiren Rijiju #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/VQrrYUzgar — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

6:45 PM: There will be no Deputy CM in the new government in Meghalaya says BJP leader Himant Biswa Sarma

There will be no Deputy CM in the new government: Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/H6yUD3fODQ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

6:40 PM: Conard Sangama will be the next Chief Minister for Meghalaya

Conrad Sangma will be the next chief minister of #Meghalaya: Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP pic.twitter.com/Ou22DLZ8fh — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

6:35 PM: Running a coalition government is never easy but I am confident that the MLAs who are with us are very committed to the state and people, will work towards development of the state: NPP’s Conrad Sangma

Running a coalition government is never easy but I am confident that the MLAs who are with us are very committed to the state and people, will work towards development of the state: NPP's Conrad Sangma pic.twitter.com/kVg3xPSahi — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

6:27 PM: After claiming to form the government in Meghalaya, NPP leader Conrad Sangma talked to media and said next 2-3 days are very crucial because Assembly term gets over. The House expires on 7th before that everything has to take place and by tomorrow everything will be clear: Conrad Sangma in #Meghalaya’s Shillong

Next 2-3 days are very crucial because Assembly term gets over. The House expires on 7th before that everything has to take place and by tomorrow everything will be clear: Conrad Sangma in #Meghalaya's Shillong pic.twitter.com/eUSDjhqkq5 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

6:18 PM: To keep Congress out, NPP and its alliance met with Meghalaya Governor and claimed to form the government. NPP’s Conrad Sangma met Meghalaya Governor to stake claim to form the government. Oath ceremony to take place on 6th March at 10.30 am.

NPP's Conrad Sangma met #Meghalaya Governor to stake claim to form government. Oath ceremony to take place on 6th March at 10.30 am. pic.twitter.com/27NaL1UAwV — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

05:50 PM: Post Meghalaya election results 2018, MLAs from NPP, UDP, BJP and HSPDP have started arriving at Governor House. It is being expected that the MLAs of these parties may stake claim to form the government

#Visuals from Shillong: MLAs from NPP, UDP, BJP and NHPDP arrive at Governor House #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/4VEgBItENY — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

05:40 PM: Congress submits letter to Meghalaya Governor stating Congress naming Mukul Sangma as the leader of the Meghalaya Congress Legislature Party

Congress submits letter to Meghalaya Governor stating Congress naming Mukul Sangma as the leader of the Meghalaya Congress Legislature Party — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

(Updating…)

