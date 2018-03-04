As per the latest updates in Meghalaya Government formation, NPP with its ally has claimed to form the government in the region. NPP leader Conard Sangama met with the Governor Ganga Prasad and claimed the support of 34 seats MLA’s. BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the name of NPP chief Conard Sangma as the next Chief Minister of Meghalaya. The Oath ceremony will take place on 6th March 2018, in Shillong at 10:30 AM. 

Following a hung assembly situation, after Meghalaya Assembly Election results 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BSP), National People’s Party (NPP), United Democratic Front (UDF) including independent MLAs are mulling options to form an alliance in order to stake claim to form the government in the state. Fast pace developments are taking place in Meghalaya after NPP held meetings with like-minded parties to explore ways for an alliance with BJP, UDF and other regional parties and stake claim to form the government the government. Going by reports, a 5-party alliance is all likely to form the next government in Meghalaya and keeping the Congress party, which has emerged as the single largest in Meghalaya assembly election 2018, out of power. 

According to Meghalaya Assembly Election 2018 results, Congress party grabbed the maximum number of seats and emerged as the single largest with 21 seats, National People’s Party (NPP) secured 19, followed by United Democratic Front (UDF) 6 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 2 seats. According to the sources, political parties including BJP, NPP, UDF and independent MLAs are in talks to form an alliance to form the government in Meghalaya. While Congress is also in talks with like-minded parties to form the government. Post 

Meghalaya government formation Highlights: 

8:50 PM: 

8:31 PM: Congress leader PL Punia targetted BJP and said efforts are being made to destabilise the mandate of the people

8:00 PM: Right from the time of campaigning we knew that BJP, NPP & UDP were together and it has been proved now, says Meghalaya Congress president Vincent Pala.

7:40 PM: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma targetted Congress President Rahul Gandhi says I don’t see maturity in him   

7: 37 PM: NPP, UDP, BJP and HSPDP MLA’s gathered at the Governor’s house  

7: 29 PM: NPP has claimed to form the government with 34 MLA’s in Meghalaya.  

7:10 PM:  1 Bharatiya Janata Party MLA  out of 2 will be the part of state cabinate, says Himant Biswa Sarma 

7:00 PM:  Minister of State Kiran Rijiju praises the decision of state parties for joining hands in Meghalaya  

6:45 PM: There will be no Deputy CM in the new government in Meghalaya says BJP leader Himant Biswa Sarma

6:40 PM: Conard Sangama will be the next Chief Minister for Meghalaya

6:35 PM: Running a coalition government is never easy but I am confident that the MLAs who are with us are very committed to the state and people, will work towards development of the state: NPP’s Conrad Sangma

6:27 PM:  After claiming to form the government in Meghalaya, NPP leader Conrad Sangma talked to media and said next 2-3 days are very crucial because Assembly term gets over. The House expires on 7th before that everything has to take place and by tomorrow everything will be clear: Conrad Sangma in #Meghalaya’s Shillong

 

6:18 PM:  To keep Congress out, NPP and its alliance met with Meghalaya Governor and claimed to form the government. NPP’s Conrad Sangma met Meghalaya Governor to stake claim to form the government. Oath ceremony to take place on 6th March at 10.30 am.

 

05:50 PM: Post Meghalaya election results 2018, MLAs from NPP, UDP, BJP and HSPDP have started arriving at Governor House. It is being expected that the MLAs of these parties may stake claim to form the government

05:40 PM: Congress submits letter to Meghalaya Governor stating Congress naming Mukul Sangma as the leader of the Meghalaya Congress Legislature Party

(Updating…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App