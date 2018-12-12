The Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday urged the Centre to bring in a legislation to allow the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhist, Parsis, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to live in this country without any question or production of any documents. It was observed by Justice SR Sen while going through a petition filed by a person who was denied a domicile certificate by the state government.

Sen also directed Centre’s assistant solicitor general, Meghalaya high court, A. Paul to hand over a copy of the judgment to the Prime Minister, home minister and law minister for their approval and take actions to bring a legislation to safeguard the interest of the above-mentioned communities.

Sen also observed that a similar protection should be taken for those who live in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He also noted that people from the countries should be allowed to settle in India at any time and the Indian government should also provide them with proper rehabilitation and declare them citizens of India.

“This Court expects that Government of India will take care of this judgment in the historical background and save this country and its people,” he observed.

While beginning his judgement, Sen also argued that India should have been declared a Hindu country since the partition was based on religion.

Justice SR Sen was appointed as the Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court (High Court of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh) on December 6, 2012. Justice Sen took Oath as the Additional Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya on March 23, 2013. On the January 7, 2014 he was confirmed as the Permanent Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya.

