Meghalaya Lok Sabha election results 2019: Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya were held in the first phase of polls on April 11, 2019. The state has two parliamentary seats: Shillong and Tura constituencies. Vincent Pala and Conrad Konard Sangma are the sitting MPs from Shillong and Tura constituencies respectively. Nine candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state this year. Two others, Kenedy Khyriem and Justice Kharbasanti, withdrew their nomination from the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

Of the nine candidates, six are contesting from Shillong. The candidates are Vincent H Pala of Congress, United Democratic Party’s (UDP) Jemino Mawthoh, BJP’s Sanbor Shullai and Independents T.H.S. Bonney, Samuel Hashah and Romeo Phira Rani. Three other candidates are contesting from the Tura Lok Sabha seat. The candidates are Agatha Sangma of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), Mukul Sangma of Congress and BJP’s Rikman G. Momin. Elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya were held on April 11.

The ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) comprises of five political parties led by NPP. The other parties in the alliance include UDP, People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and BJP. In the 17th Lok Sabha elections, MDA has fielded former Union minister and NPP leader Agatha Sangma from Tura and former UDP legislator Jemino Mawthoh from Shillong. While Mawthoh is fighting against two-time Congress MP and ex-Union minister Vincent H. Pala from Shillong, Agatha, who was a Union minister in the UPA-II government, is contesting against former chief minister and Congress leader Mukul Sangma and state BJP Vice-President Rikman G. Momin.

Both Mawthoh and Agatha are the sisters of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and daughters of late ex-Lok Sabha speaker Purno Agitok Sangma. Mawthoh and Agatha will contest on UDP and NPP tickets respectively. Chief Minister Sangma has exuded confidence that the MDA nominees would win both Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha seats.

