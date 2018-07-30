A 13-year-old girl was raped by ten persons, including two minors in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district, the police said on Monday. Circle Inspector of Resubelpara police station G K Sangma said that the accused took turns to rape the girl at various times and at various locations in the crime. The accused have also confessed to their crimes.

A 13-year-old girl was raped by ten persons, including two minors in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills district, the police said on Monday. A report in PTI said that the accused allegedly took turns to rape the girl and the brutality kept on happening for at least two months. The incident was highlighted when the family of the victim lodged an FIR at the Resubelpara police station on Sunday. Till now, 9 of the 10 accused have been arrested, and the police are also looking for the one who is absconding. Circle Inspector of Resubelpara police station G K Sangma said that the accused took turns to rape the girl at various times and at various locations in the crime. The accused have also confessed to their crimes.

The police also informed that the wife of one of the accused knew about the incident and told the village elders about it. After taking the cognisance of the matter, the village heads called the two parties and asked the girls parents to compromise. However, the family denied to their proposal and registered an FIR. All of the accused hail from the same village of Haluapara under Resubelpara police station. While most of them are married, two of the accused were minors, the police said.

According to reports, the social activists have also thrashed the village heads who tried to ignore and repress the heinous incident. Social activist Dardy GC Marak said that villagers should also be taught a lesson for trying to compress the crime committed against the 13-year-old girl. The villages heads tried to bring the family of the 13-year-old to a compromise, and an action should be taken against those who tried to dodge the law.

