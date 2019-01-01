Meghalaya mine rescue operation: Earlier, 18 high-capacity Kirloskar pumps were pressed into service to drain out the flood water from the coal mine. The navy divers have decided to resume diving once the water level inside the mine is brought down.

Meghalaya mine rescue operation: Six divers from the Indian Navy and the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services (OFES) spent around two hours to survey the bottom of the 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine but failed to trace the miners. The Navy also used a remotely operated underwater vehicle to study the inaccessible part of the treacherous mine. The divers, however, have not lost hope yet. They believe that life inside the flooded coal mine is still possible if the miners could have found an air pocket.

A 15-member team of Indian Navy divers from Visakhapatnam and a specially trained 21-member team of Odisha Fire and Emergency Services (OFES) had joined in the operation to rescue the trapped miners, recently. At least 15 miners have been trapped in a flooded ‘rat-hole’ coal mine at Khloo Ryngksan in East Jaintia Hills district since December 13 when water gushed into Ksan mine from a nearby river in Meghalaya.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the plight of miners trapped in a rat-hole mine in Meghalaya. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said when 15 miners were struggling for air in a flooded coal mine for two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi structs was posing for cameras on Bogibeel bridge.

What is a rat-hoe mine?

Rat-hole mining involves digging into the side of hills and then burrowing tunnels up to 5ft (1.5m) high to reach a coal seam.

